Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Standard Communities plans to complete a $10.5 million renovation of The Meadows in Roseville.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMichiganMidwestMultifamily

Standard Communities Acquires 124-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Metro Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

ROSEVILLE, MICH. — Standard Communities has acquired The Meadows, a 124-unit multifamily property in Roseville, a suburb about 15 miles northeast of downtown Detroit. The transaction marks Standard’s second investment in Michigan. All of the units will be income-restricted and supported by project-based Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contracts. Of the 124 units, 111 are restricted to households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and 13 are restricted to those earning up to 40 percent AMI. Affordability has been extended through a 20-year Section 8 renewal via a HAP assignment and assumption and mark-up-to-market structure. The property consists of 21 residential buildings along with a leasing and community building.

Financing for the acquisition was completed in partnership with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, which served as tax credit allocator and bond issuer. The City of Roseville provided a new Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved the contract renewal.

Standard will complete a comprehensive tenant-in-place renovation totaling approximately $10.5 million. Units will be updated with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, refreshed bathrooms and upgraded lighting. The community building will be updated to include a new fitness and business center along with site improvements such as a playground, barbecue area, landscaping enhancements and upgraded security systems. As part of the rehabilitation, Standard is pursuing Enterprise Green Communities certification.    

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