Friday, December 8, 2023
Standard plans to spend $16.1 million in renovations for the property, which was built in 1978. (Image courtesy of Standard Communities)
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingIllinoisMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

Standard Communities Acquires 214-Unit Senior Living Community in Mount Prospect, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Standard Communities has led a public-private partnership that acquired Huntington Towers in Mount Prospect for an undisclosed price. The transaction preserves affordability for the 214-unit senior living community for the next 30 years. The total capitalization of the transaction is approximately $74.9 million, including $16.1 million in planned renovations. Standard completed the acquisition in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Located at 551-571 W. Huntington Commons Road, Huntington Towers was built in 1978. Planned renovations include new flooring, kitchen cabinet hardware, countertops, ranges, refrigerators, microwaves and toilets. Light fixtures will be replaced, hallways will be painted and new carpet will be installed. New amenities will include a fitness center and business center. A new rooftop solar system will reduce the property’s carbon footprint by more than 215 tons of carbon dioxide per year. A resident services coordinator will be added to the staff.

