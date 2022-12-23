Standard Communities Acquires Affordable Housing Property in Chicago for $46M

Bryn Mawr Belle Shore Apartments includes 371 units across two buildings.

CHICAGO — Standard Communities led a public-private partnership that acquired Bryn Mawr Belle Shore Apartments in Chicago’s Edgewater Beach neighborhood. The total capitalization of the acquisition was roughly $46 million. The affordable housing community includes 371 units across two buildings as well as 15,000 square feet of retail space. Standard plans to make improvements such as new common area lighting, refurbished common areas and amenities, and renovated management offices. Standard completed the transaction in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.