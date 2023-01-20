REBusinessOnline

Standard Communities Acquires Two Affordable Seniors Housing Properties in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Pictured is Commonwealth Apartments in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Standard Communities led a public-private partnership that acquired two affordable seniors housing properties in metro Chicago. Standard plans to make $46 million in renovations. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, Standard paid $110 million for the communities, but the total cost of the deal adds up to $192 million including the renovations, fees, reserves and other expenses. The transaction extends and preserves the affordability of the communities for 30 years. The properties include the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments at 2757 N. Pine Grove Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood as well as the 321-unit Greenleaf Apartments at 502 Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.

Planned renovations include updated kitchens and bathrooms, new energy-efficient appliances, flooring and communal spaces at each property. New amenities will include walking parks, pickleball courts, fitness centers, business rooms and meeting rooms. Greenleaf Apartments will receive solar panels on the roofs. Standard is financing the energy improvements in partnership with Commonwealth Edison’s Multifamily Energy Savings Program.

Standard completed the acquisition in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, utilizing the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and long-term Housing Assistance Payments contracts.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  