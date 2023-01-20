Standard Communities Acquires Two Affordable Seniors Housing Properties in Metro Chicago

Pictured is Commonwealth Apartments in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Standard Communities led a public-private partnership that acquired two affordable seniors housing properties in metro Chicago. Standard plans to make $46 million in renovations. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, Standard paid $110 million for the communities, but the total cost of the deal adds up to $192 million including the renovations, fees, reserves and other expenses. The transaction extends and preserves the affordability of the communities for 30 years. The properties include the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments at 2757 N. Pine Grove Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood as well as the 321-unit Greenleaf Apartments at 502 Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.

Planned renovations include updated kitchens and bathrooms, new energy-efficient appliances, flooring and communal spaces at each property. New amenities will include walking parks, pickleball courts, fitness centers, business rooms and meeting rooms. Greenleaf Apartments will receive solar panels on the roofs. Standard is financing the energy improvements in partnership with Commonwealth Edison’s Multifamily Energy Savings Program.

Standard completed the acquisition in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, utilizing the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and long-term Housing Assistance Payments contracts.