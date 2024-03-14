Standard Communities Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Woodbridge, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — Standard Communities has broken ground on Jefferson Plaza Apartments, a 240-unit affordable housing community located at 1305 Jefferson Plaza in Woodbridge, a city in Northern Virginia’s Prince William County. The development, which is capitalized at approximately $67.5 million, was funded from sources including Virginia Housing, Freddie Mac and Hudson Housing Capital.

All units at Jefferson Plaza will be income-restricted to households earning 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include 354 parking spaces for residents, a 3,000-square-foot club room, coworking space, fitness center, bike storage, playground and recreational area, green space and a dog park.