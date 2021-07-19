Standard Communities Buys 108-Unit Affordable Housing Property in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Standard Communities has acquired Osprey Place Apartments in North Charleston. Built in 2004, the 108-unit affordable housing property located at 2390 Baker Hospital Blvd. North comprises five garden-style apartment buildings situated on 19 acres. Community amenities include a laundry room, playground and off-street parking.

The total capitalization of the transaction exceeded $22 million, including over $82,000 per unit in renovation costs. Standard Communities purchased the property on a long-term ground lease in a public-private partnership with nonprofit organization Housing on Merit and South Carolina State Finance and Development Authority (SC Housing). Regions Bank provided Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) for the transaction in partnership with SC Housing.

Gene Levental of SVN Affordable | Levental Realty represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The deal brings Standard Communities’ affordable housing portfolio in the Charleston area to more than 500 units.

Based in New York and Los Angeles, Standard Communities has a national portfolio exceeding 15,500 apartment units, including approximately 11,500 affordable and workforce housing units. The firm has completed more than $3 billion of affordable housing acquisitions and rehabilitations nationwide.