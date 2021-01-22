Standard Communities Buys 156-Unit Affordable Housing Property Near Boston
WESTWOOD, MASS. — Standard Communities, a division of Los Angeles- and New York-based Standard Cos., has acquired Westwood Glen Commons, a 156-unit affordable housing property for residents age 55 and above that is located on the southern fringe of Boston. The community was built on 13.5 acres in 1972. According to Apartments.com, Westwood Glen Commons offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as grilling stations, a clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.