Standard Communities Buys 156-Unit Affordable Housing Property Near Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Westwood Glen Commons in metro Boston totals 156 units. The property was built in 1972.

WESTWOOD, MASS. — Standard Communities, a division of Los Angeles- and New York-based Standard Cos., has acquired Westwood Glen Commons, a 156-unit affordable housing property for residents age 55 and above that is located on the southern fringe of Boston. The community was built on 13.5 acres in 1972. According to Apartments.com, Westwood Glen Commons offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as grilling stations, a clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities.