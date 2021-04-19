REBusinessOnline

Standard Communities Buys 169-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Property in Atlantic City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Seniors Housing

ATLANTIC CITY — Standard Communities has purchased Baltic Plaza Apartments, a 169-unit affordable seniors housing property in Atlantic City. The new ownership plans to invest about $10 million in capital improvements to the property, which was originally built in 1982. Standard Communities completed this transaction in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development and the New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency. The transaction was financed with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits arranged in partnership with PNC Bank, with additional financing provided by Citibank.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews