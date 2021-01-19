Standard Communities Buys 97-Unit Mixed-Income Community in Methuen, Massachusetts

METHUEN, MASS. — Standard Communities, the affordable housing division of Los Angeles- and New York-based Standard Cos., has acquired Mills Falls Apartments, a 97-unit mixed-income community in the northern Massachusetts city of Methuen. The building was originally constructed in 1826 as part of the Methuen Cotton Mills facility and converted to a residential use in 2001. Communal amenities include a lobby, community rooms, a fitness center and laundry rooms, each of which will receive upgrades. Standard’s acquisition was completed in partnership with the Massachusetts Housing and Finance Agency (MassHousing), the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and the Methuen Housing Authority.