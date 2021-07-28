REBusinessOnline

Standard Communities Completes 173-Unit Multifamily Development in Idaho

Posted on by in Development, Idaho, Multifamily, Western

JulesOn3rdApts-Boise-ID

Jules on 3rd Apartments features 173 apartments, a rooftop pool and sundeck, conference room and dog park and spa. (Image courtesy of Standard Communities)

BOISE, IDAHO — Standard Communities has completed the ground-up development of a 173-unit market-rate apartment building in Boise.

Standard partnered with River Caddis Development, as co-owners and co-developers, to construct Jules on 3rd Apartments. The Opus Group served as design-build partner for the project.

Located at 415 S. Third St., Jules On 3rd Apartments features a rooftop pool and sundeck; a fitness and wellness room; Sky Lounge Club Room; outdoor kitchen and barbecue grills; outdoor fireplaces; a conference room; a dog park and spa; covered parking spots for resident and public use; and storage for 192 bicycles.

The property offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units in a variety of layouts with vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and balconies, built-in shelving, smart home technology door locks and thermostats, and full-size washers and dryers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews