Standard Communities Completes 173-Unit Multifamily Development in Idaho

Posted on by in Development, Idaho, Multifamily, Western

Jules on 3rd Apartments features 173 apartments, a rooftop pool and sundeck, conference room and dog park and spa. (Image courtesy of Standard Communities)

BOISE, IDAHO — Standard Communities has completed the ground-up development of a 173-unit market-rate apartment building in Boise.

Standard partnered with River Caddis Development, as co-owners and co-developers, to construct Jules on 3rd Apartments. The Opus Group served as design-build partner for the project.

Located at 415 S. Third St., Jules On 3rd Apartments features a rooftop pool and sundeck; a fitness and wellness room; Sky Lounge Club Room; outdoor kitchen and barbecue grills; outdoor fireplaces; a conference room; a dog park and spa; covered parking spots for resident and public use; and storage for 192 bicycles.

The property offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units in a variety of layouts with vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and balconies, built-in shelving, smart home technology door locks and thermostats, and full-size washers and dryers.