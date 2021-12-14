REBusinessOnline

Standard Communities, Faring Acquire Monterey Station Apartments in California for $130M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Monterey-Station-Pomona-CA

Monterey Station in Pomona, Calif., features 349 apartments, a swimming pool and spa, fitness center with outdoor workout area and a resident clubhouse.

POMONA, CALIF. — Standard Communities and Faring, a national investor and developer of affordable and workforce housing, have purchased Monterey Station, a multifamily community in Pomona. Clear Capital sold the property for $130 million.

Located at 120-180 E. Monterey Ave., Monterey Station features 349 apartments with 14 different floor plans. Unit amenities include stainless steel GE appliances, Nest thermostats, walk-in closets, stackable washers/dryers, nine-foot ceilings and central air and heating. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa; fitness center with outdoor workout area; water and fire features; courtyards with cabanas; a dog run; and a resident clubhouse.

Dean Zander and Stewart Weston of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  