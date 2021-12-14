Standard Communities, Faring Acquire Monterey Station Apartments in California for $130M

Monterey Station in Pomona, Calif., features 349 apartments, a swimming pool and spa, fitness center with outdoor workout area and a resident clubhouse.

POMONA, CALIF. — Standard Communities and Faring, a national investor and developer of affordable and workforce housing, have purchased Monterey Station, a multifamily community in Pomona. Clear Capital sold the property for $130 million.

Located at 120-180 E. Monterey Ave., Monterey Station features 349 apartments with 14 different floor plans. Unit amenities include stainless steel GE appliances, Nest thermostats, walk-in closets, stackable washers/dryers, nine-foot ceilings and central air and heating. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa; fitness center with outdoor workout area; water and fire features; courtyards with cabanas; a dog run; and a resident clubhouse.

Dean Zander and Stewart Weston of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.