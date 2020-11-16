Standard Communities Invests $22M to Acquire, Upgrade Seniors Housing Community in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Standard Communities, the affordable housing division of Standard Cos., has acquired The Commons at Princess Anne, an affordable seniors housing community in Virginia Beach. The buyer plans to make capital improvements at the 186-unit property. The acquisition and renovation have a total capitalization of approximately $22 million. Built in 2001, The Commons at Princess Anne features a central courtyard with picnic areas and grills, a large community room and amenity spaces such as a fitness center, hair salon and walking paths. With this transaction, Standard has created or preserved over 2,000 units of affordable housing in the Mid-Atlantic region. The seller was not disclosed.