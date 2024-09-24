Tuesday, September 24, 2024
River’s Edge will feature 228 units. (Rendering courtesy of Standard Communities)
Standard Communities, River Caddis to Build $56M Affordable Housing Community in Kalamazoo, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Standard Communities, in a joint venture with River Caddis Development, will build River’s Edge, a $56 million affordable housing community in Kalamazoo. A public-private partnership for the project includes the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Kalamazoo County and the City of Kalamazoo. WNC & Associates is the equity partner. River’s Edge will feature 228 units, with 184 designated as affordable for those earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). The remaining 44 units are for residents with incomes under 120 percent of AMI. Affordability is made possible by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

Located at 508 Harrison St. and 66 Gull Road, River’s Edge is comprised of two parcels totaling 7.4 acres northeast of downtown Kalamazoo. The project will include two four-story multifamily buildings, a four-unit live/work building and a commercial building with a leasing office and resident amenities such as a fitness center, playground and outdoor terraced patio. The community will have access to pedestrian paths connecting with the 35-mile Kalamazoo River Valley Trail. The project marks Standard’s entry into the Michigan market.

