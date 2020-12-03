Standard Communities, Stanford Carr Development Buy Kamakee Vista Affordable Housing Project in Honolulu

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hawaii, Multifamily, Western

Kamaka Vista in Honolulu will undergo a $14.3 million renovation program to upgrade and modernize the 226-unit affordable housing building.

HONOLULU — Standard Communities and Stanford Carr Development, in partnership with The State of Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corp., have closed on the final phase of its $223.9 million public-private partnership that will preserve 1,221 units of affordable housing across six properties on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii and Maui.

The last phase was the acquisition of Kamakee Vista, an affordable apartment community located at 1065 Kawaiahao St. in Honolulu. The building will undergo a $14.3 million rehabilitation program to renovate unit interiors, modernize building systems and update common areas. Residents of the property will not be displaced during renovations.

Built in 1992, the 28-story property features 226 residences, more than 35,000 square feet of commercial space and an attached 251-stall parking facility. The community offers a landscaped rooftop recreation deck with barbecue areas, as well as meeting space and laundry facilities.