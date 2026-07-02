Standard, Endeavor Complete 174,288 SF Cobalt Business Center in Metro Minneapolis

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MINN. — Standard Real Estate Investments LP and Endeavor Development have completed Cobalt Business Center, a 174,288-square-foot industrial facility in the Minneapolis suburb of Mendota Heights. The project was fully preleased prior to completion to a single tenant. Located on a 10-acre infill site, Cobalt Business Center is situated near the airport and features a clear height of 32 feet, 15 dock positions, motion-sensing LED light fixtures, ESFR fire protection and 4,000 amps of power. CBRE’s Jeff Przytarski, Bryan Van Hoof, James DePietro and Sam Manke represented ownership. Brian Netz and Eric Tomchik of Newmark represented the tenant.