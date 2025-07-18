Standard, Endeavor to Build 174,288 SF Cobalt Business Center in Suburban Minneapolis

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MINN. — Standard Real Estate Investments LP and Endeavor Development have formed a joint venture to develop Cobalt Business Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Mendota Heights. The 174,288-square-foot industrial building is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2026. Endeavor received approval from the city last month and plans to begin demolition of the existing building, which was formerly occupied by Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. The project, situated in the Minneapolis Airport submarket, will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 15 dock positions, LED light fixtures and 4,000 amps of power.