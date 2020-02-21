Standard Equipment Sells Headquarters in Chicago for $14.8M

Standard Equipment has occupied the property since 1986 but plans to relocate to Elmhurst.

CHICAGO — Standard Equipment Co. has sold its headquarters property in Chicago’s Fulton Market West for $14.8 million. The 2.8-acre site includes four buildings totaling 43,828 square feet as well as a lot for truck and trailer parking. It has served as the environmental equipment company’s headquarters since 1986. Standard Equipment will relocate its operations to Elmhurst this quarter. George Toscas of ACO Commercial represented the buyer, Realterm Logistics.