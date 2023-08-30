Standard Motor Products Leases 574,732 SF Industrial Building at Hunt Midwest’s Heartland Logistics Park in Kansas

SHAWNEE, KAN. — Standard Motor Products has leased Building II at Hunt Midwest’s Heartland Logistics Park in Shawnee. The global manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive parts will relocate from Edwardsville, Kan., to the 574,732-square-foot facility. The new space provides the tenant with 200,000 more square feet than its current footprint.

The 113-acre Heartland Logistics Park will support more than 1 million square feet of industrial space. Plans call for a third building totaling 846,450 square feet and a fourth building spanning 187,200 square feet. The project team for Building II included Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting for civil engineering, Finkle + Williams Architecture for building design and Brinkmann Constructors as the general contractor. Louis Pascuzzi and Mark Long of Newmark Zimmer represented Standard Motor Products in the lease. Ed Elder and John Stafford of Colliers are handling leasing of the park.