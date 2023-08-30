Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Standard Motor Products has leased Building II within the 113-acre park.
IndustrialKansasLeasing ActivityMidwest

Standard Motor Products Leases 574,732 SF Industrial Building at Hunt Midwest’s Heartland Logistics Park in Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

SHAWNEE, KAN. — Standard Motor Products has leased Building II at Hunt Midwest’s Heartland Logistics Park in Shawnee. The global manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive parts will relocate from Edwardsville, Kan., to the 574,732-square-foot facility. The new space provides the tenant with 200,000 more square feet than its current footprint.

The 113-acre Heartland Logistics Park will support more than 1 million square feet of industrial space. Plans call for a third building totaling 846,450 square feet and a fourth building spanning 187,200 square feet. The project team for Building II included Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting for civil engineering, Finkle + Williams Architecture for building design and Brinkmann Constructors as the general contractor. Louis Pascuzzi and Mark Long of Newmark Zimmer represented Standard Motor Products in the lease. Ed Elder and John Stafford of Colliers are handling leasing of the park.

You may also like

Portman Acquires 169 Acres in West Philadelphia to...

Pure Hockey Signs 11,340 SF Retail Lease in...

Phoenix Investors Acquires 515,913 SF Industrial Facility in...

Meridian Design Build Completes 392,973 SF Spec Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $14.9M Sale of Shopping...

Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $7.5M Acquisition Loan for...

MCA Realty Sells 127,132 SF Northport Business Center...

Western American Investments Acquires 10,963 SF Industrial Space...

Tradition Holdings Breaks Ground on 343,371 SF Industrial...