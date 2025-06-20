Friday, June 20, 2025
The facility is part of Hunt Midwest’s Heartland Logistics Park.
Standard Motor Products Opens 574,732 SF Distribution Center in Shawnee, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

SHAWNEE, KAN. — Standard Motor Products Inc. has opened its new distribution center at Heartland Logistics Park Building II in Hunt Midwest’s industrial park in Shawnee. Hunt Midwest built the 574,732-square-foot facility as a spec-to-suit logistics hub. Heartland Logistics Park offers tenants the ability to reach 282 million consumers within two-day shipping, according to Hunt Midwest. The park is located less than a half mile from K-7, which provides access to I-70, I-435 and I-35. Standard Motor Products relocated its Edwardsville, Kan., facility to Heartland Logistics Park. Building II offers 200,000 more square feet than the Edwardsville location and supports more advanced warehouse management technology.

