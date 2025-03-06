Standard Real Estate, Brennan to Develop 433,000 SF Industrial Facility in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — A partnership between Standard Real Estate Investments and Brennan Investment Group will develop a 433,000-square-foot industrial facility in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The site is located within Pinnacle Business Park, and the development will be known as Laredo Pinnacle Development II. Building features will include 156 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 185- to 240-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system, parking for 144 cars and 197 trailers and the capacity to accommodate a single or multiple users. Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming days and to be last about a year.