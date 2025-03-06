Thursday, March 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Laredo-Pinnacle-Development-II
Laredo Pinnacle Development II will be a 433,000-square-foot cross-dock building that will be located along Mines Road within Pinnacle Business Park.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Standard Real Estate, Brennan to Develop 433,000 SF Industrial Facility in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — A partnership between Standard Real Estate Investments and Brennan Investment Group will develop a 433,000-square-foot industrial facility in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The site is located within Pinnacle Business Park, and the development will be known as Laredo Pinnacle Development II. Building features will include 156 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 185- to 240-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system, parking for 144 cars and 197 trailers and the capacity to accommodate a single or multiple users. Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming days and to be last about a year.

You may also like

Slatt Capital Arranges $11.2M Bridge Loan for San...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 10-Acre Industrial...

Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to Open 17,452...

Axis Portable Air Signs 14,537 SF Industrial Lease...

Hawkeye Hotels to Renovate 135-Room Hotel Indigo Pittsburgh...

Diversified Partners Opens 11-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Gilbert,...

Porter Kyle Breaks Ground on 100-Unit Build-to-Rent Community...

CrossHarbor Capital Partners Provides $21.5M Loan for Industrial...

Popcorn Factory Signs Industrial Lease Renewals Totaling 149,000...