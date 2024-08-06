Standard Real Estate, IDV to Develop 463,000 SF Spec Industrial Park in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between Standard Real Estate, a development and investment firm with offices in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., and locally based firm Investment & Development Ventures (IDV) will develop Veterans Memorial Business Park. The 463,000-square-foot speculative industrial project will be located in northwest Houston and will consist of three front-load buildings that will span 219,000, 151,000 and 93,000 square feet. The buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights and will be able to accommodate users with requirements as small as 46,000 square feet. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter. JLL arranged the partnership between the two developers.