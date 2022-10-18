Standard Real Estate Investments to Develop $650M Mixed-Use Project in D.C.

Standard Real Estate Investments will convert two existing shopping centers in northeast Washington, D.C., into 1,500 residential units and 120,000 square feet of retail space.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Standard Real Estate Investments LP, a minority-owned national real estate investment and development firm with offices in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, has purchased the Senator Square and East River Park shopping centers in northeast Washington D.C. The centers span 13 acres and are entitled and programmed for a $650 million mixed-use redevelopment that will bring 1,500 residential units, including approximately 300 affordable housing units, and 120,000 square feet of retail space to D.C.’s Northeast Heights district. National Housing Trust is developing 110 of the project’s 300 affordable housing units in a standalone building. The Black Economic Development Fund, which is managed by affiliates of the Local Initiatives Support Corp., and Forbright Bank provided construction financing for the development. The site is located within walking distance of the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station and near a build-to-suit office project that Trammell Crow Co. is developing for the District of Columbia’s Department of General Services. The construction timeline for the development was not disclosed.