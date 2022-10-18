REBusinessOnline

Standard Real Estate Investments to Develop $650M Mixed-Use Project in D.C.

Posted on by in Development, District of Columbia, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Southeast

Standard Real Estate Investments will convert two existing shopping centers in northeast Washington, D.C., into 1,500 residential units and 120,000 square feet of retail space.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Standard Real Estate Investments LP, a minority-owned national real estate investment and development firm with offices in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, has purchased the Senator Square and East River Park shopping centers in northeast Washington D.C. The centers span 13 acres and are entitled and programmed for a $650 million mixed-use redevelopment that will bring 1,500 residential units, including approximately 300 affordable housing units, and 120,000 square feet of retail space to D.C.’s Northeast Heights district. National Housing Trust is developing 110 of the project’s 300 affordable housing units in a standalone building. The Black Economic Development Fund, which is managed by affiliates of the Local Initiatives Support Corp., and Forbright Bank provided construction financing for the development. The site is located within walking distance of the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station and near a build-to-suit office project that Trammell Crow Co. is developing for the District of Columbia’s Department of General Services. The construction timeline for the development was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  