Standard Real Estate, Mohr Capital Plans 180,000 SF Industrial Project in Reno, Nevada

RENO, NEV. — Standard Real Estate, in partnership with Mohr Capital, is developing an industrial facility on 11 acres in Reno. Located at 9865 N. Virginia St., the project will offer 180,000 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space.

Developed by Mohr Capital, the single-story facility will offer 14- by 16-foot grade-level doors designed for logistics and distribution tenants; 32-foot clear heights; 25 dock positions outfitted with 40,000-pound levelers and seals; motion-sensing LED light fixtures; an ESFR fire protection sprinkler system; 3,000 amp, 277/480 volt, 3-phase power; and 80/20 outside-air, roof-mounted, gas-fired make-up air units. Additionally, the facility will include options to build office spaces on the end caps and in-line.

Completion is slated for third-quarter 2025. Greg Shutt of CBRE will manage leasing for the development.