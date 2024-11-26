Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Woodridge Industrial Center was completed this year.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Standard, TCC Sell 217,000 SF Industrial Facility in Woodridge, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Standard Real Estate Investments LP and Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) have sold Woodridge Industrial Center in the Chicago suburb of Woodridge for an undisclosed price. Standard made an equity investment through its $150 million investment vehicle last year, and construction was completed in July of this year. The transaction marks the first sale in the investment vehicle.

Located at 8110 Lemont Road, Woodridge Industrial Center totals 217,000 square feet on 17 acres. The development is situated two miles north of the I-55/I-355 interchange and features 22 dock doors with 130-foot truck courts and 270 parking spaces. The project team included Harris Architects, general contractor FCL and civil engineer SpaceCo.

