Standard, Vistria Group Acquire Workforce Housing Community in Suburban Chicago for $94M

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Standard Real Estate Investments LP and The Vistria Group LP have acquired Haven on Long Grove in the Chicago suburb of Naperville for $94 million. The naturally occurring affordable housing community features 416 units. Pensam Capital was the seller. John Jeager of CBRE brokered the off-market transaction, which included the assumption of an existing, fixed-rate Fannie Mae mortgage serviced by M&T Bank. Situated on 34 acres, Haven on Long Grove features 248 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 168 townhomes. The buyer plans to make targeted improvements.