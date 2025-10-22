Standard, Vistria Group Buy Fox Valley Villages Apartment Community in Aurora, Illinois for $93.2M

AURORA, ILL. — Standard Real Estate Investments LP and The Vistria Group LP have acquired Fox Valley Villages, a 420-unit apartment community in Aurora, for $93.2 million. The buyers plan to preserve long-term affordability for more than half of the apartments in the community. With this acquisition, Standard and Vistria jointly own 836 units in the Aurora/Naperville submarket. Situated on 21 acres, Fox Valley Villages includes 18 three-story buildings as well as a freestanding clubhouse, fitness center and maintenance garage. Additional amenities include two pools, a soccer field, dog park and barbecue areas. The property features 208 one-bedroom units and 212 two-bedroom residences and is 97 percent occupied. Standard and Vistria plan to invest more than $8 million in building improvements and renovations.