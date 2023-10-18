Wednesday, October 18, 2023
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Standridge Cos. Sells 28,119 SF Shopping Center in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

ROWLETT, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Standridge Cos. has sold Expo Center, a 28,119-square-foot shopping center located in Rowlett, roughly 20 miles northeast of Dallas. Situated on 3.4 acres, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Fresenius Medical Care, Golden Pot Chinese and Opa! Greek Taverna. Jared Aubrey and Michael Austry of CBRE represented Standridge Cos. in the transaction. The buyer was a local private investment group that requested anonymity.

