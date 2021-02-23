REBusinessOnline

Stanmore Partners, TIG to Develop 336-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Stanmore-Warner-Ranch-Round-Rock

The first units at Stanmore Warner Ranch in Round Rock are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022.

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — A partnership between Houston-based Stanmore Partners and Transwestern Investment Group (TIG) will develop Stanmore Warner Ranch, a 336-unit multifamily project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The property will consist of seven garden-style buildings that will house units with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park and a resident lounge. The first units are slated to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  