Stanmore Partners, TIG to Develop 336-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Austin
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — A partnership between Houston-based Stanmore Partners and Transwestern Investment Group (TIG) will develop Stanmore Warner Ranch, a 336-unit multifamily project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The property will consist of seven garden-style buildings that will house units with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park and a resident lounge. The first units are slated to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.