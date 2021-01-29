Stanton Road Capital Acquires 176,700 SF Office Complex in Irving

Esters 114 Business Center in Irving was 91 percent leased at the time of sale.

IRVING, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Stanton Road Capital has acquired Esters 114 Business Center, a 176,700-square-foot office complex in Irving’s Las Colinas District. The two-building property was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Chris Murphy, Robert Hill, Gary Carr and John Alvarado of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing of the property for the new ownership.