Stanton Road Capital Acquires 176,700 SF Office Complex in Irving
IRVING, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Stanton Road Capital has acquired Esters 114 Business Center, a 176,700-square-foot office complex in Irving’s Las Colinas District. The two-building property was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Chris Murphy, Robert Hill, Gary Carr and John Alvarado of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing of the property for the new ownership.
