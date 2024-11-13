Stanton Road Capital Completes Renovation of 672,942 SF Office Complex in North Dallas

DALLAS — California-based investment firm Stanton Road Capital has completed the renovation of Element Towers, a two-building, 672,942-square-foot office complex located off I-635 in North Dallas. The project team upgraded and redesigned the lobbies of both buildings, which also now feature fitness centers with private showers and lockers, fully furnished conference/training facilities and onsite food services. Additional enhancements include updated outdoor communal and recreation areas. ENTOS Design provided architecture and design services while Arco/Murray handled construction. Stanton Road Capital has tapped Holt Lunsford Commercial to lease Element Towers post-renovation.