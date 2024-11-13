Wednesday, November 13, 2024
As a key piece of the renovation of Element Towers, an office complex in North Dallas, the lobbies of both buildings were redesigned to create more welcoming atmospheres for both tenants and visitors.
Stanton Road Capital Completes Renovation of 672,942 SF Office Complex in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — California-based investment firm Stanton Road Capital has completed the renovation of Element Towers, a two-building, 672,942-square-foot office complex located off I-635 in North Dallas. The project team upgraded and redesigned the lobbies of both buildings, which also now feature fitness centers with private showers and lockers, fully furnished conference/training facilities and onsite food services. Additional enhancements include updated outdoor communal and recreation areas. ENTOS Design provided architecture and design services while Arco/Murray handled construction. Stanton Road Capital has tapped Holt Lunsford Commercial to lease Element Towers post-renovation.

