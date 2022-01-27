REBusinessOnline

Star Cinema Grill to Open at Arboretum of South Barrington in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

SOUTH BARRINGTON, ILL. — Star Cinema Grill has signed a 15-year lease to open a 38,000-square-foot location at The Arboretum of South Barrington in the northwest Chicago suburb of South Barrington. Star Cinema Grill is opening in space previously occupied by IPIC Theaters. Slated to open this spring, the movie theater will offer an extensive menu and full-service bar. Mike Zucker, managing partner of Peak Properties LLC, was named receiver of the 480,000-square-foot shopping center in late 2020. Madeline Wheeler of JLL represented Peak, while Kristen Barker of Wulfe & Co. represented Star Cinema Grill. Cory Born of JLL serves as the general manager of the shopping center.

