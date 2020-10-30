REBusinessOnline

Starbucks Beats Quarterly Expectations, Shows Signs of Quickened Recovery

Posted on by in Company News, Retail, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — Starbucks Coffee (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported that its revenues were down 9 percent from fiscal third quarter to fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 27, beating expectations from economists.

Total revenue for the Seattle-based coffee chain reached $6.2 billion for the quarter. Economists expected the total to be $6.06 billion.

Starbucks’ third-quarter earnings report was much more bleak, with revenues plummeting 40 percent due to the coronavirus shutdowns. The quarter-over-quarter recovery is a positive sign, with the company releasing its 2021 outlook in conjunction with the fourth-quarter earnings report. Starbucks expects same-store comparable growth of 18 to 23 percent and plans to open 2,150 new stores over the next fiscal year.

Starbucks’ stock price closed Thursday at $88.30 per share, up from $79.38 per share at the end of its fiscal third quarter, which ended June 28. This brings the stock price to near pre-pandemic levels, when it hovered around $90 per share.

