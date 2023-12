FORT WAYNE, IND. — Starbucks Corp. and Chipotle Mexican Grill have signed 10-year leases to open at the planned Wood Creek Commons shopping center in Fort Wayne. The retailers are slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. Dave Horacek and Steve Chen represented the landlord, an entity doing business as BRV-V LLC, in both leases. Starbucks leased a 2,540-square-foot standalone building, while Chipotle leased a 2,325-square-foot standalone building.