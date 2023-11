MONTGOMERY, ILL. — Starbucks and Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant are the latest tenants to join Ogden Hill Shopping Center in Montgomery, just south of Aurora. Both tenant build-outs are under construction and are scheduled to open in mid-2024. Starbucks will feature a drive-thru on the eastern side of the center in front of Menards. Cooper’s Hawk will be positioned on the western side of the center. Inland National Development Co. LLC owns the shopping center, which is situated on 67 acres.