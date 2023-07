LA CROSSE AND STURGEON BAY, WIS. — Starbucks has inked two new retail leases in Wisconsin totaling 2,460 square feet each. The first property is located at 2552 Rose St. in La Crosse, while the second is at 911 Green Bay Road in Sturgeon Bay. Tony Colvin of Mid-America Real Estate represented the tenant in each lease. The respective landlords were Eagle Bay Partners LLC and 911 Green Bay Road Partners LLC.