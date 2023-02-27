Starbucks Inks Two New Retail Leases in Wisconsin

NEW RICHMOND AND SPARTA, WIS. — Starbucks has signed two new retail leases in Wisconsin. Each lease totals 2,460 square feet. The first property is located at 124 Grant Way in New Richmond, about 45 miles northeast of Minneapolis. The other is at 630 S. Black River St. in Sparta, about 28 miles east of La Crosse. Tony Colvin of Mid-America Real Estate represented Starbucks. The landlords for both properties were Jacques Holdings LLC and OLH II LLC.