Starbucks Opens at MILA Apartments in Ellisville, Missouri

ELLISVILLE, MO. — Starbucks has opened its first location in Ellisville, a western suburb of St. Louis. The standalone property totals 2,300 square feet and serves as the newest amenity for the 227-unit MILA Apartments, which is slated to open in June. The development team for MILA, which includes Midas Hospitality and Balke Brown with its affiliates Double Eagle Development and Diamond Income Fund, also developed the building for Starbucks.

The four-story MILA features units that range in size from 552 to 1,363 square feet. Work is currently focused on finalizing interior spaces. Amenities include a courtyard, pool, bocce ball, mini golf, dog park, business center and fitness room. Rosemann & Associates designed the building, and MBG is the general contractor. Leasing will begin in April and is being managed by 2B Residential.