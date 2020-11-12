Starbucks Renews 680,160 SF Industrial Lease Near Nashville

LEBANON, TENN. — Starbucks Corp. has renewed its 680,160-square-foot industrial lease within Park 840 East 1009 in Lebanon. Starbucks will continue to fully lease the facility, which features 36-foot clear heights, dock- and drive-in doors, trailer parking and automobile parking. The building is situated at 1050 International Drive, 27 miles east of downtown Nashville.

The site serves as a Southeastern distribution hub for the Seattle-based company. Lonnie Russell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Duke Realty, in the transaction. Laura Hart of CBRE represented the tenant.