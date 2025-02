GREEN BAY, TWO RIVERS AND MADISON, WIS. — Starbucks has signed three new retail leases in Wisconsin. The tenant leased 2,460 square feet at 1555 W. Mason St. in Green Bay, 2,262 square feet at 1509 Washington St. in Two Rivers and 2,665 square feet at 1609 S. Park St. in Madison. Tony Colvin of Mid-America Real Estate represented Starbucks in all of the leases. The landlords included Military Avenue Partners, DCOLE TR LLC and 1609 S Park St LLC.