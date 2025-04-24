Stark Enterprises Breaks Ground on 244-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Gretna, Nebraska

GRETNA, NEB. — Stark Enterprises, in partnership with Stark Living and Arbor Construction, has received construction financing for its latest build-to-rent development, Teal Ridge Village in Gretna near Omaha. Stark Enterprises will now break ground on the project, which will include 244 homes on a 43.7-acre site. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool, dog park, playground, sports simulator and bocce court. The property will be operated by Stark Living, the residential management arm of Stark Enterprises. Stark’s construction arm, Arbor Construction, is slated to complete the project in summer 2027. Stark has now expanded into its ninth state overall and third state within its build-to-rent platform.