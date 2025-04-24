Thursday, April 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Teal Ridge Village is slated for completion in summer 2027.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentMidwestNebraskaSingle-Family Rental

Stark Enterprises Breaks Ground on 244-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Gretna, Nebraska

by Kristin Harlow

GRETNA, NEB. — Stark Enterprises, in partnership with Stark Living and Arbor Construction, has received construction financing for its latest build-to-rent development, Teal Ridge Village in Gretna near Omaha. Stark Enterprises will now break ground on the project, which will include 244 homes on a 43.7-acre site. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool, dog park, playground, sports simulator and bocce court. The property will be operated by Stark Living, the residential management arm of Stark Enterprises. Stark’s construction arm, Arbor Construction, is slated to complete the project in summer 2027. Stark has now expanded into its ninth state overall and third state within its build-to-rent platform.

You may also like

Capital Square Opens 20-Story Maeve Apartment Tower in...

Lincoln Property Co. to Develop 43,700 SF Shopping...

Fairstead Invests $10M for Renovation of Affordable Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $59.5M Sale of Multifamily...

CBRE Negotiates 199,600 SF Industrial Lease at Dakota...

Barber Murphy Arranges 36-Acre Land Sale in Fairview...

The Back Nine Signs 3,215 SF Retail Lease...

R.D. Olson Construction Completes 194-Room AC Hotel Pasadena...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Multifamily Project Near...