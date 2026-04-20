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Lock Pointe Village will be situated at 6700 Nathan Drive in Canal Winchester.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentMidwestOhioSingle-Family Rental

Stark Enterprises to Break Ground on 120-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Metro Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

CANAL WINCHESTER, OHIO — Stark Enterprises is scheduled to break ground this spring on Lock Pointe Village, a 120-unit luxury build-to-rent community in the Columbus suburb of Canal Winchester. The land acquisition is complete, and the development is fully capitalized. The project will include 37 buildings and amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sport court and dog park. Lease-up is expected to begin in early 2027, with the first homes delivering that spring. Arbor Construction, the construction arm of Stark Enterprises, will serve as the builder.

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