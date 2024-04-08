Stark Office Suites Signs 23,538 SF Office Lease Extension, Expansion in Greenwich, Connecticut

GREENWICH, CONN. — Stark Office Suites has signed a 23,538-square-foot office lease extension and expansion in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Greenwich. The provider of flexible workspace solutions is taking an additional 5,772 square feet at 777 West Putnam, a 134,000-square-foot building located along U.S. Route 1. James Ritman and Benjamin Goldstein of Newmark represented the landlord, New York-based investment firm Shelbourne, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented.