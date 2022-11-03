Starkman Realty Negotiates $29M Sale of Carlton Park Apartments in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based brokerage firm Starkman Realty Group has negotiated the $29 million sale of Carlton Park Apartments, a 117-unit multifamily property in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood. New Jersey-based AJH Management sold the garden-style property, which was originally built in 1958 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, to an undisclosed buyer. Jason Starkman of Starkman Realty Group brokered the deal.