Starkman Realty Negotiates Sale of 53-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Ardmore, Pennsylvania

ARDMORE, PA. — Locally based brokerage firm Starkman Realty Group has negotiated the sale of Greenfield Commons, a 53-unit affordable housing property located in the eastern Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The property was built in 2006. Starkman Realty represented the locally based seller, Canus Development, as well as the undisclosed buyer, in the transaction.