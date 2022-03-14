Starkman Realty Negotiates Sale of 53-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Ardmore, Pennsylvania
ARDMORE, PA. — Locally based brokerage firm Starkman Realty Group has negotiated the sale of Greenfield Commons, a 53-unit affordable housing property located in the eastern Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The property was built in 2006. Starkman Realty represented the locally based seller, Canus Development, as well as the undisclosed buyer, in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.