StarPoint Properties Nears Completion of 157,473 SF Point Central Business Park in Denver

DENVER — StarPoint Properties is nearing completion of Point Central Business Park, a speculative industrial project situated on more than 9.5 acres in Denver. Commencing construction last summer, the park is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of this year.

Located at 1051 E. 73 Ave., the 157,473-square-foot park features a 74,618-square-foot building and an 82,855-square-foot building. The development can accommodate occupier sizes ranging from 13,000 square feet to 157,000 square feet. Each building offers 2,358 square feet of high-end speculative office space, 2,000A/480V electrical and 32-foot clear heights. The park features 225 parking spaces, 27 dock-high truck doors (with the ability to add an additional 23 doors) and eight drive-in doors.

Drew McManus, Bryan Fry and Ryan Searle of Cushman & Wakefield are marketing the property for lease.