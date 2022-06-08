Starpoint Properties Plans 155,000 SF Point Central Business Park in Denver
DENVER — Starpoint Properties is developing Point Central Business Park, a two-building, 155,000-square-foot industrial complex in central Denver. Situated on 9.6 acres at 1051 E. 73rd Ave., the property will feature 155,000 square feet of Class A, LEED-certified industrial and warehouse space. Groundbreaking for the property is slated for July, with completion scheduled for summer 2023.
Drew McManus, Ryan Searle and Bryan Fry of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the project.
Point Central Business Park will offer two buildings: an 81,800-square-foot asset and a 73,500-square-foot building. The buildings will offer office space to suit, clerestory windows, high parking ratio, monument and building signage, a combined 25 dock doors, four drive-in doors and other modern design and functionality elements.