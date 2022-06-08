Starpoint Properties Plans 155,000 SF Point Central Business Park in Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

Slated for completion in summer 2023, Point Central Business Park in central Denver will offer two buildings totaling 155,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space.

DENVER — Starpoint Properties is developing Point Central Business Park, a two-building, 155,000-square-foot industrial complex in central Denver. Situated on 9.6 acres at 1051 E. 73rd Ave., the property will feature 155,000 square feet of Class A, LEED-certified industrial and warehouse space. Groundbreaking for the property is slated for July, with completion scheduled for summer 2023.

Drew McManus, Ryan Searle and Bryan Fry of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the project.

Point Central Business Park will offer two buildings: an 81,800-square-foot asset and a 73,500-square-foot building. The buildings will offer office space to suit, clerestory windows, high parking ratio, monument and building signage, a combined 25 dock doors, four drive-in doors and other modern design and functionality elements.