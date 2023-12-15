Friday, December 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Point-Central-Denver-CO
Located in Denver, Point Central will feature two buildings offering a total of 157,473 rentable industrial square feet. (Photo credit: StarPoint Properties)
ArizonaColoradoDevelopmentIndustrialMultifamilyWestern

StarPoint Properties Plans Two Opportunity Zone Projects in Arizona, Colorado

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ., AND DENVER — StarPoint Properties is developing two Opportunity Zone projects totaling $115 million. StarPoint has started vertical construction on Lotus Point, a $79.2 million multifamily development in Mesa, and Point Central, a $36.7 million industrial project in Denver.

Located at 139 N. Dobson Road, the four-story Lotus Point will offer 245 apartments. The community will benefit from a property tax abatement agreement with the City of Mesa for eight years after construction, which will generate significant property tax savings.

Point Central, located at 1051 and 1161 E. 73rd Ave. in Denver, will offer 157,473 rentable square feet split across two industrial buildings with access to Denver’s major highways.

Completion of both properties is slated for 2025. StarPoint expects Lotus Point to be stabilized by fourth-quarter 2025 and Point Central by the second quarter of 2025.

You may also like

Presidium Breaks Ground on 374-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 244-Unit Clear Lake Apartments...

Costco to Open 154,648 SF Store at Grand...

EV Company Signs 15,110 SF Industrial Lease at...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 10,800 SF Industrial Lease in...

Agora Realty Receives Financing for 73-Acre Hylo Park...

FPA Multifamily Buys Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Thousand...

City of Garden Grove, California Acquires Office Building...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers $8.2M Sale of Apartment Community...