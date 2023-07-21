StarPoint Properties Receives $52M Construction Loan for Dobson Station Multifamily Project in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — StarPoint Properties has received a $52 million loan for the construction of Dobson Station, a 245-unit apartment community in Mesa.

Jeff Sause, Wyatt Strahan and Elle Miraglia of JLL Capital Markets arranged the construction financing for the project through a debt fund.

Dobston Station will rise four stories and offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse, coworking facility and community kitchen. On-site parking will include a mix of tuck-under and grade-level parking.

Development is slated for completion in 2024.