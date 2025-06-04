Starr Insurance Signs 49,264 SF Office Lease at 1177 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Starr Insurance has signed a 49,264-square-foot office lease at 1177 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. Starr will occupy the entire seventh and eighth floors of the 47-story, 1 million-square-foot building. John Picco and Alex Lachmund of Cushman & Wakefield represented Starr in the lease negotiations. Lou D’Avanzo, Anthony LoPresti, Peter Kerans and Caroline Collins, also with Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agent Harlan Strader, represented the landlord, Silverstein Properties.