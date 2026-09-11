Friday, September 11, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Atmosphere on Mifflin will serve students attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
DevelopmentIndianaMidwestMultifamilyStudent HousingWisconsin

Starwood Capital, Trinitas to Develop Three Student Housing Communities Totaling 2,046 Beds

by Kristin Harlow

CARMEL, IND. AND MIAMI BEACH, FLA.— Starwood Capital Group and Trinitas Ventures have formed a joint venture to develop three student housing communities totaling 2,046 beds. Projects include Atmosphere Pittsburgh, a 672-bed development located at 217 Halket St. near Carnegie Mellon University in the city’s Oakland neighborhood; Atmosphere Norman, a 677-bed project located at 310 East Boyd St. near the University of Oklahoma in Norman; and Atmosphere on Mifflin, a 697-bed development located at 619 West Mifflin St. near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. All three communities are scheduled for completion in summer 2028. Ryan Lang led Newmark’s student housing team in arranging the joint venture. Trinitas Ventures is headquartered in Carmel, and Starwood Capital Group is headquartered in Miami Beach.

You may also like

Gardner Tanenbaum Completes $60M Adaptive Reuse Project in...

Sansone Group Delivers 269,700 SF Industrial Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5M Sale of Upper...

Waterton Acquires 482-Unit Reserve at Chino Hills Apartments...

MidPen Housing Completes 50-Unit Jessie Street Terrace Affordable...

Fengate, Mavrek Break Ground on 25-Story Apartment Tower...

ClarkDietrich to Relocate Headquarters to $350M Montgomery Quarter...

Gantry Arranges $48.3M in Financing for Multifamily Property...

Joint Venture Delivers 686,400 SF Speculative Industrial Park...