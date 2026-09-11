Starwood Capital, Trinitas to Develop Three Student Housing Communities Totaling 2,046 Beds

CARMEL, IND. AND MIAMI BEACH, FLA.— Starwood Capital Group and Trinitas Ventures have formed a joint venture to develop three student housing communities totaling 2,046 beds. Projects include Atmosphere Pittsburgh, a 672-bed development located at 217 Halket St. near Carnegie Mellon University in the city’s Oakland neighborhood; Atmosphere Norman, a 677-bed project located at 310 East Boyd St. near the University of Oklahoma in Norman; and Atmosphere on Mifflin, a 697-bed development located at 619 West Mifflin St. near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. All three communities are scheduled for completion in summer 2028. Ryan Lang led Newmark’s student housing team in arranging the joint venture. Trinitas Ventures is headquartered in Carmel, and Starwood Capital Group is headquartered in Miami Beach.